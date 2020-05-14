Group angry over anti-hate resolution, Cenotaph removal creates ruckus at City Council meeting

Published: May 14, 2020, 11:18 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 11:29 am

SAN ANTONIO – A man was escorted out of Thursday’s City Council meeting during an outburst directed at Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The disruption came after several citizens spoke before council about their disapproval of the relocation of the Cenotaph and the “COVID-19 Anti-Hate Resolution” passed at last week’s meeting.

The man was escorted out after yelling that the people should “boo” the mayor, which resulted in a loud response from meeting attendees.

The anti-hate resolution, which was put forward by Nirenberg, states that hate crimes, discrimination, and aggression against Asians and Jews are on the rise as the groups are blamed for the disease’s outbreak and spread. The resolution denounced “hateful speech, violent action and the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19 that casts blame, promotes racism or discrimination or harms the City of San Antonio Asian and PacificIslander, Jewish, immigrant or other communities.”

Those in attendance at Thursday’s meeting said the resolution was contrary to the First Amendment which protects freedom of speech.

The relocation of the Cenotaph has remained a controversial topic in San Antonio as officials plan to renovate Alamo Plaza.

The monument, commissioned in 1936, will relocate to a spot a few hundred feet south due to the redesign. Opponents to the relocation say the monument is a “tombstone” that honors fallen Alamo Defenders.

The ruckus preceded City Council’s vote on an ordinance that would require residential landlords to provide a notice of proposed eviction for tenants affected by the pandemic.

