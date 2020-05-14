WATCH: Nirenberg, City Council to hear briefing on COVID-19 response, preparedness in San Antonio at 9 a.m. meeting

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet Thursday morning for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic as the county nears 1,980 cases.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m. and it will be streamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

City officials will hear financial and health reports, and the council is expected to vote on an ordinance that would require residential landlords to provide a notice of proposed eviction for tenants affected by the pandemic.

There are 1,972 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in Bexar County, Nirenberg reported Wednesday. Three new cases were confirmed at the Bexar County Jail, 18 are from the community and four are from congregate settings.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 13: Utility company CEOs discuss assistance programs for those affected by COVID-19

A total of 1,050 patients have recovered in the county.

City officials also announced two new walk-up testing sites will open Thursday-Saturday. The sites will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Southside Lions Community Center and the Claude Black Community Center. No appointment is required.

Read the latest coronavirus coverage on KSAT.com here.