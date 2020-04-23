Mayor, City Council to hear briefing on COVID-19, to vote on $15.8M Emergency Housing Assistance Program at 9 a.m. meeting

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss the city’s response and preparedness regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

They will also vote on the creation of the COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which totals to $15.8 million.

A livestream of the meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is a not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

City working on $15.8M COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program

During a City Council meeting last week, officials said the existing Risk Mitigation Fund would be transformed into the COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which would last through the end of July. The new program could help about 10,000 families.

Nirenberg said the city is working to add $10 million more through various fund balances. The funds would go toward emergency rental assistance or to those struggling with expenses like rent and utility payment due to the pandemic.

WATCH: Health officials discuss differences in COVID-19 testing and their importance to fight pandemic

About 26 million people across the country have filed for jobless aid since the pandemic hit, government officials said Thursday. According to the Associated Press, about one in six American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March.

Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.

There are 1,126 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday. Nirenberg said Wednesday that 79 patients are in the hospital, 38 are in intensive care, 22 are on ventilators and 350 have recovered.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: