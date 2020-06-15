Dallas Cowboys LB in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Wear a mask'

AUSTIN, Texas – Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith has a message for fans and Texans in the fight against COVID-19.

Smith, through the governor’s office, released a public service announcement Monday encouraging Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols, such as washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

“I wear a face mask every single day on the football field to protect myself. Now I’m switching it up to a different mask to protect myself and others around me,” Smith said in the PSA.

Smith is the third recognizable Texan to record a PSA for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Last week, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan delivered a similar message to residents of the Lone Star state about wearing masks and practicing social distancing in public, as did country music legend George Strait in late May.

Abbott, himself, recorded the first PSA regarding COVID-19 safety protocols. While Abbott is encouraging Texans to wear a mask, he has refused to allow local officials to issue mandates that would make wearing a face mask mandatory, saying he “believes in individual responsibility."

