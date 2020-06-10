Nolan Ryan in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Don’t Be A Knucklehead’
Hall-of-Fame pitcher is latest famous Texan to deliver message about health, safety protocols
AUSTIN, Texas – Major League Baseball Hall-Of-Famer and former Houston Astros and Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan has a message for Texans in the fight against COVID-19: “Don’t be a knucklehead.”
Ryan, through the governor’s office, released a public service announcement Wednesday encouraging Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols, such as washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.
“So, when you leave the house, don’t be a knucklehead. Wash your hands, socially distance yourself from others, and wear a mask. Do the right thing,” Ryan says in the PSA.
Ryan is the second famous Texan to record a PSA for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
In late May, country music legend George Strait delivered a similar message to residents of the Lone Star state about wearing masks and practicing social distancing in public.
Abbott, himself, recorded the first PSA regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.
Other PSAs:
Governor Abbott enlists help of George Strait to urge Texans to wear masks, keep social distance
Governor Greg Abbott encourages Texans to wear face coverings in PSA
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.