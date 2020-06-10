Nolan Ryan in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Don’t Be A Knucklehead’

AUSTIN, Texas – Major League Baseball Hall-Of-Famer and former Houston Astros and Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan has a message for Texans in the fight against COVID-19: “Don’t be a knucklehead.”

Ryan, through the governor’s office, released a public service announcement Wednesday encouraging Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols, such as washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

“So, when you leave the house, don’t be a knucklehead. Wash your hands, socially distance yourself from others, and wear a mask. Do the right thing,” Ryan says in the PSA.

Ryan is the second famous Texan to record a PSA for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

In late May, country music legend George Strait delivered a similar message to residents of the Lone Star state about wearing masks and practicing social distancing in public.

Abbott, himself, recorded the first PSA regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.

