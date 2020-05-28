Governor Abbott enlists help of George Strait to urge Texans to wear masks, keep social distance

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has enlisted the help of the King of Country, George Strait, to urge Texans to wear masks and practice social distancing in public.

In the second public service announcement from the governor’s office on the subject, Strait says “We all know that being Texan means being friendly.”

He urged people to be considerate of their fellow Texans.

“So write this down, take a little note to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public,” Strait says.

You can watch the full PSA in the video player above.

