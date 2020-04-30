Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council to meet at 9 a.m., vote to extend ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet Thursday morning to hear a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic’s effect and vote on whether to extend “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders.

On Wednesday evening, Bexar County and San Antonio extended parts of their “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

Both orders are in effect through May 19, though the city’s orders are pending city council approval.

Gatherings beyond members of a household are still prohibited. Read more about the orders by clicking here.

Nirenberg said Wednesday that there are 1,326 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Bexar County. The death toll is now at 46.

A special joint meeting between City Council and the Bexar County Commissioners Court was held on Tuesday when they reviewed the COVID-19 Health Transition Team report.

The report provided local officials with guidance on how to reopen the local economy while not risking the spread of the coronavirus.

The second phase of the plan will begin Friday, when Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, which supersede local rules, allow some retail businesses, like malls and movie theaters, to reopen at reduced occupancies.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

