Gov. Abbott to announce plan to reopen state of Texas amid COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will make an announcement Monday on how he plans to reopen the state of Texas as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The announcement will begin at 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 27, at the State Capitol and will be livestreamed in the video player above, on KSAT.com and on the KSAT 12 app.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff said the city and county are eagerly waiting to hear the governor’s plans.

The governor announced earlier this month he has been receiving guidance from medical advisors on how businesses can reopen safely.

As of Sunday, the Texas health department said the number of coronavirus deaths in the state has risen by 25, according to an Associated Press report.

The health department said there have been at least 648 deaths, an increase from 623 that was reported Saturday. The state now has more than 24,000 coronavirus cases as well, according to the AP.

COVID-19 deaths in Texas increase by 25, now stands at 648

In Bexar County, 1,254 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, as of Sunday. No new deaths were announced and the death toll remains at 43.

We’ll update this story with the latest information as it is received.