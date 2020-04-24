Governor Greg Abbott will answer questions about reopening Texas live at 6:30 p.m. Friday on KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be the Q&A guest on KSAT 12 News Friday evening SAQ segment at 6:30 p.m.

Anchor Steve Spriester will ask the governor questions on the coronavirus pandemic and his plan to reopen the state.

Abbott has said in recent interviews that he plans to announce the reopening of businesses like restaurants, retail outlets and hair salons.

“We’re gonna be making an announcement opening so many different types of businesses, where you’re gonna be able to go to a hair salon, you’re gonna be able to go to any type of retail establishment you want to go to, different things like that, with a structure in place that will ensure that we slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Abbott told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty.

Abbott has already taken a few steps to reopen the state, like resuming elective surgeries and allowing retail stores to do curbside deliveries.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg previously expressed concerns about the plans to reopen the economy.

“Based on the health guidance, we know that opening up carelessly would cause even more pain than we’ve already seen," Nirenberg said. “We want to reopen as soon as possible, but as soon as safely possible. We don’t want to back here again. A healthy economy starts with healthy people."

As of Friday, more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 600 related deaths have been reported throughout Texas and 1,167 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in Bexar County.

Some of the questions Spriester will ask Abbott will come from viewers.

