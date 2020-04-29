San Antonio, Bexar County extend “Stay Home, Work Safe” measures, mandating masks and banning gatherings

SAN ANTONIO – With Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new orders on reopening some businesses in Texas set to go into effect Friday, Bexar County and San Antonio have extended parts of their “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

Both orders are in effect through May 19, though the city’s orders are pending city council approval.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released his plans to reopen Texas. Here’s what we know

What’s in the order?

In the order, gatherings are still prohibited beyond members of a household and social distancing is still required in any shared outdoor spaces or stores. Those who violate the rule on gatherings are still subject to fines and up to 180 days in jail.

Residents must also continue wearing face coverings while in a place where it is difficult to keep distance from other people, like grocery stores or pharmacies.

Although the face covering mandate is part of the order, no civil or criminal penalties can be imposed to people who do not wear a face covering to align with the governor’s orders.

However, private stores can ask customers to leave if they are not wearing a mask.

Face coverings are not required under the following circumstances:

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside;

While driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver;

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk;

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment;

While in a building or engaged in an activity that requires security surveillance or screening, like at banks;

While consuming food or drink

Residents must continue washing their hands before leaving the home and when they return, according to the order.

The order was revised to align with the governor’s new order, which allowed retail stores, movie theaters and restaurants to reopen with 25% occupancy.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff will touch up on the new order at 6:30 p.m. when they join KSAT and Bexar Facts for a live, virtual town hall discussion.

Virtual Town Hall: Mayor, county judge join KSAT, Bexar Facts to discuss biggest COVID-19 concerns at 6:30 p.m.

Read the extended emergency orders below: