Virtual Town Hall: Mayor, county judge join KSAT, Bexar Facts to discuss biggest COVID-19 concerns at 6:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will join KSAT anchor Steve Spriester and other community leaders and advocates for a discussion about the community’s biggest concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual town hall will air from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and will focus on the results of the latest Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll.

The discussion will start on the KSAT12 News at 6:00 and will continue via livestream from 7-8 p.m. You can watch the livestream on this web page and on KSAT-TV’s streaming app, available on most smart devices.

Spriester, Nirenberg, and Wolff will be joined by Christian Archer, a longtime local political consultant and founder of Bexar Blueprint; Robert Rivard, publisher and editor of the Rivard Report; Demonte Alexander, a policy and political operative who has previously worked at San Antonio City Council; and Liza Barratachea, the former president and CEO of the San Antonio Hotel and Lodging Association and a former budget and policy analyst during Gov. Rick Perry’s tenure.

The Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll is the first public opinion measure conducted locally since the pandemic began and was the second of 2020 released by the Bexar Facts partnership. It was conducted from April 16 to April 20, about a week before Governor Greg Abbott announced his plan to allow many businesses to reopen by Friday, effectively superseding local ordinances.

The poll was released Tuesday through a partnership between Bexar Facts, KSAT12 and The Rivard Report. It includes responses from 668 registered Bexar County voters of different income and education levels, race, age, gender and political party affiliation. Four out of five respondents answered in English, while one out of five answered in Spanish. The poll’s margin of error is 4%.

See the full poll below: