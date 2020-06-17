H-E-B will once again require face coverings in Bexar County after new executive order

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will require customers to wear masks again after a new executive order issued by Bexar County on Wednesday.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff signed the new order, which mandates face coverings at all businesses where social distancing is not possible. Individuals would not be fined under this order, but any businesses caught in violation of the order would be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

New Bexar County executive order mandates face coverings at all businesses when social distancing is not possible

Earlier this month, H-E-B decided to allow customers into the store even if they are not wearing a face covering. On Tuesday, supermarket officials told KSAT that enforcing the mandatory mask policy became too difficult without government support.

That changed Wednesday after the county’s new executive order.

“H-E-B has worked closely with Judge Wolff and we appreciate his hard work and dedication in keeping the health and safety of Bexar County residents a top priority,” the company said in a statement. “In collaboration with the local order and our government officials, effective Monday June 22, H-E-B stores in Bexar County will require masks or facial coverings to be used by all customers. The CDC and State health officials strongly support the use of facial coverings in public as a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the COVID crisis, H-E-B has worked closely with the Governor and his staff and we appreciate the collaborative work and advocacy to help keep Texans safe.”

A timeline on the ever-changing guidelines on face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

The new executive order was issued after Bexar County reported 436 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, roughly twice the size of the previous largest-single day increase.

Active cases surpassed recovered cases in San Antonio, and hospital numbers have increased every day for the last seven days.

Local health officials have determined San Antonio is amid a second wave of infections.

Businesses have until Monday to adhere to the new executive order.

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surge to biggest numbers yet in San Antonio, Bexar County