H-E-B says it will no longer deny entry to San Antonio stores for not wearing a mask

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will no longer deny entry to customers at San Antonio stores for not wearing a mask, according to H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield.

While H-E-B partners and employees are still required to use masks, the grocery chain is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, which allows local governments to maintain mask ordinances, but bars municipalities from implementing fines or other punishments for violators.

“H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks or facial coverings by all our customers in all stores,” said Bedingfield. “Several municipalities in Texas have mandatory mask orders. H-E-B abides by the ordinances in those areas by strongly encouraging the use of masks, but we will not deny entry.”

Previously, a City of San Antonio ordinance passed during the coronavirus pandemic required consumers to wear face coverings while shopping. Private businesses are legally allowed to ask customers to leave if they’re not wearing a mask, or for other reasons.

A previous statement from Bedingfield, sent to KSAT on May 4, indicated San Antonio stores were requiring H-E-B partners (employees) and customers to wear face coverings while shopping.

Vendors will also be required to wear masks inside H-E-B stores.

Still, the store is encouraging all shoppers to practice precaution, social distancing and to wear a mask to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“The CDC, State of Texas, and local health officials strongly recommend the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces. As Texans Helping Texans, we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper handwashing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texas healthy,” Bedingfield said in a statement to KSAT.

