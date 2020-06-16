Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surge to biggest numbers yet in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials on Tuesday reported the largest rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the coronavirus pandemic began.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 436 new cases were confirmed in Bexar County, bringing the total to 4,873. Tuesday’s increase is roughly 9% of San Antonio’s total number of cases.

“This is the biggest single-day increase for new cases,” Nirenberg said.

The previous record in San Antonio came Saturday, when officials confirmed 230 new cases.

Hospitalizations hit a new high for the seventh straight day, with 212 infected patients in hospitals, up from 187 on Monday. Currently, 82 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators.

More than 60% of the cases have been detected in people younger than 40, Nirenberg said.

Like San Antonio, Texas also reported a new high in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday. He said the surge causes some concerns but stated there’s “no need to be alarmed.”

San Antonio is in the midst of a second surge, Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick has previously said. The surge can be seen in the graph below, which charts daily case counts in San Antonio.

