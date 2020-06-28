Highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video of the daily briefing.

The novel coronavirus surge continues at a rapid rate, as 795 additional COVID-19 cases were announced in San Antonio and Bexar County on Saturday. The total number of cases is currently 9,652.

The numbers were announced on the city’s coronavirus webpage. Two new deaths were reported, and the death toll is now at 107.

City leaders are alarmed at the rapid increase in hospitalizations, especially on Saturday. Officials reported a record of 58 COVID-related EMS transports and 730 patients now in area hospitals.

According to the city’s website, there are currently 21% of available staffed beds and 66% of available ventilators.

The state of Texas reported 5,747 new cases on Saturday and an additional 42 deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,366.

Just a day earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars and other similar establishments in the state whose receipts consist of 51% or more of alcohol sales. However, they can still remain open for delivery and takeout.

Also, starting on Monday, area restaurants will have to limit their capacity from 75% back to 50%, under the governor’s order.

