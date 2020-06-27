Kind stranger surprises family of critical COVID-19 patient with gift outside of hospital room

SAN ANTONIO – An 81-year-old San Antonio woman is fighting for her life against COVID-19, but an unexpected surprise from a kind stranger lifted her family’s spirits during a time when they needed it the most.

Sindi Rosales said her mother was first diagnosed with COVID-19 Monday, June 15. In just a matter of days, her mother was in critical condition and placed on a ventilator, Saturday, June 20, at Methodist Hospital Northeast.

Her mother’s room is located on the ground level of the hospital and Rosales and her family members are able to visit, from a distance. When her family went for a visit Friday, they noticed an unusual surprise.

Someone had left a chair and umbrella outside of her mother’s window. They also placed angel wings and crosses near the site as well.

A kind stranger left an umbrella, table, angel wings and crosses outside of a local COVID-19 patient's hospital window. (Sindi Rosales)

It’s a gesture that Rosales said both she and her other family members are truly grateful for.

“We do not know who did this very loving, kind, and thoughtful gesture for our family,” Rosales said. “Thank you! You have lifted our hearts at a time when we need it the most.”

Rosales’ father, who is 83-years-old, also tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. She said a few other family members also tested positive but nearly all are fully recovered.

Overall, Rosales said her family’s experience with the virus “has been a nightmare” and it’s heartbreaking to not be at her mother’s side.

“COVID has changed the rules of how we care and comfort our loved ones. It is cruel and unnatural,” Rosales said. “We cannot be at our mom’s side, nor can we be with each other. It’s inhumane.”

Rosales said despite the trying times, her family is grateful for her mother’s care team at Methodist Hospital Northeast.

Rosales' father peeks through the window to visit his wife from a distance, who is currently battling COVID-19 in the hospital. (Sindi Rosales)

She said although the virus is making it more difficult to comfort her mother, they’re still working to make the most out of it.

“My mom’s 81st birthday was Thursday. We ‘celebrated’ by taking cupcakes to her amazing care team and we sang ‘Happy Birthday’ from ‘memo’s window,‘” Rosales said.

