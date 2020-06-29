Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The novel coronavirus surge continues at a rapid rate, as 495 additional COVID-19 cases were announced in San Antonio and Bexar County on Sunday. The total number of cases is currently 10,147.

The numbers were announced on the city’s coronavirus webpage. Two new deaths were also reported, and the death toll is now at 109.

A total of 3,150, or 31% of COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. This means 6,888, or 68% of patients are still ill with the virus.

Hospitalizations are also continuing to increase, causing concern for residents and city leaders. As of Sunday, there are 27% of available staffed beds and 72% of available ventilators.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with Vice President Mike Pence Sunday afternoon in Dallas, both of whom acknowledged the rapid increases of COVID-19 cases across the state, the Associated Press reports.

Abbott has also banned elective surgeries in several Texas counties, including Bexar.

Also, starting on Monday, area restaurants will have to limit their capacity from 75% back to 50%, under the governor’s order.

