Those face mask exemption cards are fake, feds warn

Fake face mask exemption postings, cards and flyers have been popping up on the internet and it was enough for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an alert.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) website posted the DOJ alert last week after laminated cards were distributed by the Freedom to Breathe Agency, according to CNN.

The laminated cards feature a DOJ seal and reference the ADA, but neither department has endorsed them, according to the alert.

After review, we've found this information is Not True. What is the Trust Index?

The rules, penalties and exceptions as Bexar County mask order goes in effect

Lenka Koloma, founder of the Freedom to Breathe Agency, told CNN the mission of the group is “freedom and personal liberty” and said people should only wear masks “whenever they wish to be silenced and muzzled.”

“The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department” the alert reads.

“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” said U.S. Attorney Martin in a press release from the DOJ on Thursday. “These cards do not carry the force of law. The ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency,’ or ‘FTBA,’ is not a government agency.”

New Bexar County executive order mandates face coverings at all businesses when social distancing is not possible

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth facial coverings in areas where social distancing guidelines may be difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transition, the release states.

Health experts have said that covering your nose and mouth can help prevent potentially infected individuals from spreading the virus to others.

Visit ADA.gov for official information about the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A timeline on the ever-changing guidelines on face masks during COVID-19 pandemic