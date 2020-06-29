More than 50 San Antonio police officers have COVID-19, department says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police reported a significant rise in COVID-19 cases within the department on Monday.

An SAPD spokesperson said 51 sworn officers have tested positive for the virus.

The police department has seen a sharp rise in cases in June, as has the rest of San Antonio. Earlier this month, five patrol officers and three officers in special units were infected with the virus.

On May 29, only six officers were COVID-19 positive.

While police haven’t detailed the severity of the cases, the infections sent ripple effects through the department and the community.

According to the department, 151 San Antonio police personnel, 80 civilians and 71 officers have been quarantined to help reduce the spread of the virus.

