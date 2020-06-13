Eight San Antonio police officers test positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced Friday that eight officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past four days.

SAPD reported that five of the eight officers who tested positive were assigned to patrol units while the remaining three officers were assigned to specialized units.

Three of the eight officers did have close contact with one another, officials said.

According to an email statement from SAPD, the affected workplaces have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

SAPD is currently working with Metro Health to determine contact tracing.

