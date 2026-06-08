Spurs’ postseason push renews conversations over Frost Bank Center, future downtown arena

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Spurs battle the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, conversations about the team’s future and current homes are gaining new attention.

In a recent episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon appeared to throw some shade at the Frost Bank Center.

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“I wish (Tim) Duncan would have picked a better neighborhood,” MacMahon said while discussing the Frost Bank Center.

Future plans for a downtown sports and entertainment district include a new Spurs arena, a mixed-use development, an expansion of the Henry B. González Convention Center and more.

The Spurs’ deep playoff run has reignited excitement across San Antonio — and renewed discussions about their potential new home at Hemisfair.

Has your opinion changed?

Are you more supportive of a new arena now that the Spurs are back on the NBA Finals stage?

Do you still have concerns about the cost, location or transportation impacts?

Share your thoughts with us by commenting below. Your feedback could be featured in a future story examining how fans feel about the proposed arena district.

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