Spurs’ postseason push renews conversations over Frost Bank Center, future downtown arena

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Spurs battle the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, conversations about the team’s future and current homes are gaining new attention.
In a recent episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon appeared to throw some shade at the Frost Bank Center.
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“I wish (Tim) Duncan would have picked a better neighborhood,” MacMahon said while discussing the Frost Bank Center.
Future plans for a downtown sports and entertainment district include a new Spurs arena, a mixed-use development, an expansion of the Henry B. González Convention Center and more.
The Spurs’ deep playoff run has reignited excitement across San Antonio — and renewed discussions about their potential new home at Hemisfair.
Has your opinion changed?
- Are you more supportive of a new arena now that the Spurs are back on the NBA Finals stage?
- Do you still have concerns about the cost, location or transportation impacts?
Share your thoughts with us by commenting below. Your feedback could be featured in a future story examining how fans feel about the proposed arena district.
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