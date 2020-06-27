If you receive a call from a ’210-207′ number, answer it! Metro Health may be calling you for contact tracing.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s as simple as picking up the phone — that’s all it takes, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District when it comes to contact tracing COVID-19.

Around 70 workers and some volunteers are making the calls. Contact tracing is how Metro Health finds out where the virus is spreading, who’s infected and how many have recovered.

The calls will come from a 210-207 phone number, officials said. The call can last anywhere between 15 minutes to 45 minutes, depending on the case.

Metro Health needs your help to track the virus, as cases continue to spread across the city.

“It’s important for individuals to answer their phone when we call. That way, we’re able to gather the information and provide a complete investigation. When people do not answer our phone call, that information is lacking and we may be risking missing individuals that may be at risk,” said Christina Carmona, with Metro Health.

Metro Health has also contracted a third party calling service to help reach more residents.

RELATED: What is contact tracing and why isn’t BCSO releasing results of it in the jail?