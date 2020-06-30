Comal County has highest COVID-19 positivity rate since early April

NEW BRAUNFELS – COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Comal County as officials report the county’s highest positivity rate there since April 10.

Comal County officials confirmed 56 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 654 cases. The new cases range in age from 18 to older than 80.

The county’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of tests with a positive COVID-19 result, is now at 10.28%. County officials say that’s up from 9.72% on Saturday and 8.21% a week ago. It’s the second-highest rate in the county since the start of the pandemic and the first time the rate has been over 10% since April 10.

Here is the breakdown of Comal County cases by location:

487 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

102 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

30 from south of Canyon Lake

19 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

14 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

The county now has 385 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases with 25 people in the hospital. A total of 262 Comal County residents have recovered from the illness and seven residents have died of COVID-19 complications.

Last week, New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman signed an order requiring the use of face coverings at all businesses operating in the New Braunfels city limits.

On Friday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered rafting and tubing businesses to close and prohibited them from renting equipment or providing transportation for the purpose of rafting or tubing. The rivers in New Braunfels have been packed in recent weeks.

Comal County residents who want to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.