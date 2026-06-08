Logan Paul’s defamation lawsuit over crypto scam accusations heads to San Antonio federal courtroom

Logan Paul attends the Max Original reality series premiere of "Paul American" at the Tempo by Hilton Times Square on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two years after social media influencer and professional wrestler Logan Paul filed a federal defamation lawsuit against a man claiming Paul operated a cryptocurrency scam, a hearing will be held inside a San Antonio courtroom Monday afternoon.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio, names Stephen Findeisen and his company, Coffee Break Productions LLC, as defendants. Findeisen operates a YouTube channel called “Coffeezilla.”

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Paul is seeking actual and compensatory damages in excess of $75,000, along with punitive damages, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Findeisen published a three-part YouTube series in December 2022 titled “Investigating Logan Paul’s Biggest Scam,” which has since accumulated millions of views.

Paul’s legal team argues the series falsely framed the crypto scheme as a deliberate fraud conceived and carried out by Paul, while omitting internal communications showing Paul was deceived by two of the project’s key advisors.

The suit identified the advisors as Eddie Ibanez — who allegedly lied about his credentials — and Jake Greenbaum, known online as “Crypto King.”

According to the suit, both Ibanez and Greenbaum secretly sold ZOO Tokens for personal profit, with Greenbaum and Ibanez netting more than a million dollars each.

Paul, by contrast, never sold a single ZOO Token and ultimately lost well over $1 million on the project, court documents state.

In January 2023, Paul announced a buyback program for disappointed CryptoZoo NFT holders, pledging up to $2.3 million of his own funds.

The buyback was completed in March 2024, distributing more than $1 million in Ethereum to eligible holders.

Despite the buyback, the suit alleges Findeisen continued publishing content accusing Paul of fraud.

The lawsuit states in a June 2023 post on X, Findeisen said “Logan Paul really is the type of dude to thank you when you expose his scam, then block you when you remind him to pay up.”

That post has been viewed 6.5 million times, the lawsuit states.

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