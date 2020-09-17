Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 17: Officials report 141 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 50,425 total COVID-19 cases and 1,040 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 141 new cases. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 128.

City officials also reported that 214 patients are hospitalized, 100 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 69% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg asked the public to “please maintain (COVID-19 safety) practices" after Gov. Greg Abbott announced expanded capacity for businesses in Texas on Thursday.

Rodriguez said 1,300 out of 3,500 available appointments for the county’s flu shot drive next week have been filled. Click here for more information about the drive.