University Health System partners with H-E-B Pharmacy in flu shot drive-thru

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community partner University Health System is teaming up with H-E-B Pharmacy, Bexar County and the Freeman Coliseum to help the community get their annual flu shots.

There will be 2,500 flu shots available on a first-come-first-serve appointment basis.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum drive-thru clinic.

To sign up for a flu shot in San Antonio with H-E-B, click here.

