Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 22: Officials report 207 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

Assistant City Manager and interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Bridger reported 64,014 total COVID-19 cases and 1,232 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 207 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 168.

City officials also reported that 209 patients are hospitalized, 89 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Twenty-five bars out of 425 in Bexar County have indicated that they are reopening under Judge Wolff’s order. Under the current order, bars and similar establishments are allowed to offer on-site services at up to “50% of the total listed indoor occupancy of the establishment,” according to the executive order. Read more on this executive order here.