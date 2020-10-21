Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 21: Officials report 213 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Assistant City Manager and interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Bridger reported 63,807 total COVID-19 cases and 1,232 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 213 new cases. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 170.

City officials also reported that 200 patients are hospitalized, 90 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

On Thursday, the county will announce the locations of 18 new voting sites that will open on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.