WATCH: Mayor issues addendum to ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order; County judge issues supplemental executive order

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 342 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday. The mayor also reported 93 travel-related cases, 93 community transmission cases, 47 cases under investigation, 37 patients in intensive care and 28 patients on ventilators. He said 47 people have recovered.

Nirenberg issued an addendum to the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order on Friday that is consistent with the executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 31.

The city said these are the following changes to the order:

Staff members at long-term care facilities may only work at one facility. Long-term care facilities should identify and exclude potentially infected staff members and implement appropriate infection control measures;

Provides the City with the authority to revoke Certificates of Occupancy from businesses as an enforcement measure for repeat violations of Stay Home Work Safe orders;

Requiring all food, household staples retail, including those doing pick-up/delivery to limit number of people at pickup or in an establishment so that social distancing may be maintained, implement an organized line system where spacing is at least 6 feet apart, and post the establishment’s guidelines that limit number of people and implement the line system;

Closes park amenities including playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, skate plazas and splash pads at all community recreational areas;

Closes City parks, except for walking/running/biking trails, on Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend;

Closes all municipal and private golf courses and driving ranges (including frisbee courses).

Similarly, Wolff issued a supplemental executive order, which includes the following:

Any individual that provides in-person services, or is otherwise employed or staffs a long-term care facility (e.g. Nursing home, or assisted living facility), and has direct patient contact shall hereafter be prohibited from working in, or visiting, more than (1) long-term care facility for any purpose as a result of the increased risk for transmission of COVID-19 to an at-risk population.

County-owned community centers, civil centers, clubhouses, adult and senior centers (except for meal pick up), park basketball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, playgrounds, tennis courts, skate plazas, and splash pads be closed to the public.

All County parks and park amenities will be closed to the public effective Friday, April 10 at 9 p.m. through Monday, April 13 at 9 a.m. for Easter weekend. The park trails, linear parks, and greenways will remain open for walking, running, or biking as long as users consistently follow social distancing.

