Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 18: COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 mark in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 100,078 total COVID-19 cases and 1,442 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 936 new cases as of Friday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,078.

City officials also reported that 832 patients are hospitalized, 275 are in the intensive care unit and 140 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 58% of ventilators available.

There were 110 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg and Wolff said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine on camera when it becomes available to them.