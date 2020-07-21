Coronavirus update San Antonio, July 20: Bexar County sees slow increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases since May, health official says

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 31,316 total COVID-19 cases and 262 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 481 new cases. Five new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 1,193 patients are hospitalized , 430 are in the intensive care unit and 294 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

COVID-19 Risk Level, Week of 7/20/20 (COSA)

Nirenberg said there were 3,310 cases over the weekend, and 1 in 10 of those cases were pediatric cases involving people under 18 years old.

Dr. Anita Kurian , assistant director of the Metropolitan Health District, said there has been a slow increase in pediatric cases since May. She said the pediatric infection rate went from 4.6% in May to 6.4% in June to 11.2% currently.

Nirenberg said the current numbers and those reported over the weekend may be linked to the July 4 weekend. However, more data is needed to make that determination soon, he said.

When pressed to discuss the recent HR records that have come to light involving Dr. Dawn Emerick, former Metro Health director, and the interim Metro Health director, Dr. Colleen Bridger , Nirenberg said he would not discuss any personnel issues.

Dr. Ken Davis, chief medical officer of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, said his health system is currently using refrigerated trucks

Track daily spikes in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: