5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Bexar County, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Monday.

The five new deaths bring the death toll locally to 262.

Nirenberg also announced 481 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total case count to 31,316.

The daily case count was dramatically lower than Sunday, when 2,202 cases were reported, the highest for a single day in the Alamo City.

The mayor said 1,193 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, six less than on Sunday.

Of those patients, 430 are in the intensive care unit, down one from Sunday.

As of Monday, 11% of staffed hospital beds are available and 49% of ventilators.

