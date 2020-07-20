Texas COVID-19 death rate up more than 300% since June 1, report shows

SAN ANTONIO – A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a surge in deaths, according to a New York Times analysis.

In 17 states across the country, death rates have been increasing since June 1, the numbers showed.

In Texas, the number of deaths per day is up 307% since June 1. Texas now averages 3.3 daily deaths per million people.

The statewide death toll hit a new peak on Thursday, when the state reported 154 new COVID-19 deaths. As of Monday, the 7-day average of deaths in Texas is 112. In late May, the average was only 20.

Like other cities across Texas, San Antonio has been experiencing a coronavirus surge since June.

While numbers appeared to start declining last week, more than 3,300 cases were reported over the weekend. Officials attribute that spike to gatherings on the Fourth of July.

Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Bexar County, San Antonio

With a sharp spike in identified cases over the last few days, it's clear that our community didn't take the Fourth of July weekend as seriously as we'd hoped.



COVID-19 isn't going away anytime soon, especially if we don't heed the warnings from our health officials.



1/2 — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) July 19, 2020

In an effort to help stem the spread, officials issued a directive that will keep schools remote until after Sept. 7.

The order also banned in-person extra-curricular activities, including athletics, until campuses have resumed on-campus instruction.

“(The Sept. 7 date) gives us a little more time to figure out what we can do and watch those health indicators to see whether they are improving,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager, during the daily briefing on Friday.