Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 24: 109 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate dips below 10%

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 45,364 total COVID-19 cases and 725 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 109 new cases. Four new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 473 patients are hospitalized , 207 are in the intensive care unit and 139 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 59% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the seven-day moving average of cases is now at 148. He also said the doubling rate is now at 40 days.

The mayor said the positivity rate is at 9.9%, which is good. But the goal is to get that number down to 5% before in-person learning starts

While there is less stress on hospitals right now, the system remains under high stress, according to Nirenberg.

Wolff said the city and county will close parks for the Labor Day weekend. Click here for more information.

Nirenberg said the city is ready in case there is heavy weather on the South Texas coast and evacuees need to stay in the Alamo City. He said the city is prepared with isolation units and family units for those who need them.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: