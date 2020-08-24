San Antonio, Bexar County, River Authority parks closed for Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is joining Bexar County in closing its parks over Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, the city announced that all city parks will be closed Friday, Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5 a.m.

“While we’re seeing a slight improvement in our health indicators and metrics, we must stay the course and continue to follow the guidance of our health professionals,” noted Homer Garcia III, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Temporarily closing parks encourages the community to stay home, wear face coverings, and practice physical distancing. Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household is still very important. Our behaviors now will impact our local conditions later this fall.”

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff signed an executive order on Aug. 12 that included closing county parks over the Labor Day weekend starting at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4 until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The San Antonio River Authority announced this week that its parks will be closed including:

Confluence Park (310 W. Mitchell St.)

Portions of the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk

Pavilion along the river near Roosevelt Park

Concepción Portal and adjoining green space near Concepción Park

Pavilion along the river between Theo Ave. and Mission Rd.

Pavilion at Mission Rd.

Pavilion along the river between Mission Rd. and Roosevelt Ave.

Pavilion along the river near Padre Park

Mission Parkway from SE Military to Villamain, including Espada Park, Acequia Park, and the Acequia Pavilion

Pavilion along the river at Camino Coahuilteca near Mission Espada

River Crossing Park (6890 South Loop 1604 E.)

Graytown Park on the San Antonio River (1239 CR 125) in Wilson County

John William Helton San Antonio River Nature Park (15662 FM 775) in Wilson County

Hike and bike trails along the Museum Reach and Mission Reach sections of the San Antonio River Walk along with the San Pedro Creek Culture Park will remain open for recreational use, as will trails within the county.

Paddling trails will also remain open for use. SARA encourages people to wear masks and practice social distancing while on the trails.