COVID-19 Briefing, May 24: Bexar County surpasses 1 million mark for first-dose vaccines administered, San Antonio mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their briefing Monday night.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 222,429 total COVID-19 cases and 3,454 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 183 new cases as of Monday. Thirteen COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, though the deaths were backlogged, according to the health department.

Metro Health also reported that 142 patients are hospitalized, 43 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

The 7-day rolling average is 139 cases.

Nirenberg said 1,008,521 (60% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 784,115 (47% of population) are fully vaccinated.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders

