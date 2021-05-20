COVID-19 Briefing, May 20: 995K+ first-dose vaccines administered in Bexar County, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 221,603 total COVID-19 cases and 3,439 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 118 new cases as of Thursday. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 138 cases.

City officials also reported that 154 patients are hospitalized, 48 are in the intensive care unit and 28 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 995,047 people (59% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 741,238 (44% of population) are fully vaccinated.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders or click here if you are reading KSAT’s coronavirus newsletter.

Ad