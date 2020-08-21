173 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The novel coronavirus surge in San Antonio continued showing signs of slowing down on Friday, capping a week that has trended in a positive direction for Bexar County.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 173 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday in the county. Bexar County has now seen a total of 44,814 cases since March.

Nirenberg confirmed 21 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the local death toll to 698. The new deaths occurred between July 22 and Thursday, Nirenberg said.

A total of 520 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, down 12 from Thursday. Nirenberg said 232 patients in the intensive care unit and 153 patients on ventilators.

As of Friday, 14% of staffed hospital beds and 57% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

