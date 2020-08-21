166 child care facilities in Bexar County have reported COVID-19 cases among children, employees

SAN ANTONIO – As of Thursday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is now providing data about child care centers in the state that have reported positive COVID-19 cases.

The information is listed, by county, in a spreadsheet on the agency’s website.

The most recent list published on Thursday showed that 1,867 child care facilities in Texas have reported COVID-19 cases since March.

In Bexar County, 166 child care facilities have reported COVID-19 cases with 131 cases reported among children and 164 cases among employees.

Comal County has had 10 cases among children at child care facilities and 15 employee cases since March.

Guadalupe County has had eight child cases and 14 employees with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were no active cases reported in Bexar County or any of the surrounding counties.

The agency included a separate spreadsheet for COVID-19 cases reported in licensed and registered child care homes. That list was not broken down by counties and did not include names or addresses of the home day cares. According to those numbers, there is one child from a home day care with COVID-19 currently. There have been 33 cases among children reported since March, and 53 cases involving caregivers and household members.

In June, state health officials directed child care centers to implement new guidelines following a surge in cases around the state.