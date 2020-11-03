Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 2: Officials report 167 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises to 7.7%

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 66,231 total COVID-19 cases and 1,260 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 167 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 209.

City officials also reported that 233 patients are hospitalized, 96 are in the intensive care unit and 49 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg reported there were 22 new hospital admissions within the last 24 hours. He said the 14-day infection rate and hospital numbers indicators are trending in the wrong direction.

The positivity rate has also increased to 7.7%, up from 6.9% last week. The goal is to be under 5%.

Wolff said 18 COVID-19 patients from El Paso are being treated in San Antonio-area hospitals.