Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 28: Officials report 281 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new virus-related deaths

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 65,222 total COVID-19 cases and 1,250 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 281 new cases. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 202.

City officials also reported that 225 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 44 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said San Antonio has received five patients from El Paso, some of whom are part of the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council’s hospital load-balancing.

