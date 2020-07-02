San Antonio hospitals inching closer to meeting capacity as COVID-19 cases surge, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio hospitals are filling up fast as COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in the area. Bexar County leaders announced an additional 374 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 12,878.

Four additional deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 115.

Hospitalizations are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients, and there are currently 1,074 patients in the hospital, according to city leaders. There are 332 patients in the ICU and 180 patients on ventilators.

With these current numbers, San Antonio hospitals now have under 400 ventilators available for patients, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced.

The rapid spread of the disease has led to new local actions, as Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring face masks in Texas counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases.

This order will be in effect beginning Friday, July 3, just before the July 4 holiday weekend.

Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff have closed all city and county parks in the wake of the holiday to help contain the spread of the virus among residents.

