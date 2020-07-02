San Antonio ranks lower in list of top five COVID-19 hotspots in the nation, CNBC reports

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has moved down just a bit on the list of top five COVID-19 hotspots in the nation, according to CNBC’s tracking of the virus outbreak.

Last month, the media outlet listed San Antonio as the fourth top hotspot for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. However, as of July 1, the city moved further down the list to number five for the fastest virus growth, according to CNBC reporter Meg Tirrell.

Although Austin made the list in the previous report, San Antonio was the only Texas city on the top five list as of yet.

According to CNBC, metro areas in the U.S. that saw the fastest case growth include:

Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Charleston, South Carolina San Antonio, Texas

U.S. states reported 50k+ new #COVID19 cases today. Now seeing the fastest growth:

1. Jacksonville

2. Orlando

3. Tampa

4. Charleston

5. San Antonio



Largest slowdown:

1. Trenton

2. Worcester

3. NYC

4. Providence

5. Boston

(Via Evercore ISI) pic.twitter.com/Z27SWMFR9v — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) July 2, 2020

As of Thursday, San Antonio city leaders reported an increase of 374 COVID-19 cases and 1,074 patients in the hospital. Four additional deaths were also reported.

Hospital capacity is filling up quickly and city leaders said if the uptick in hospitalizations continues at the same rate over the next week or so, capacity may be reached in “two weeks or sooner.”

RELATED: Bexar County parks will close ahead of Fourth of July

As the July 4th holiday weekend nears, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also announced city and county parks will be closed to help slow the spread of the virus and keep the public safe.

“We know there will be a lot of people not happy with this, but it’s for their own protection,” Wolff said in a previous report.

For the latest coronavirus updates in San Antonio, follow our coverage here.

