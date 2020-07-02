98ºF

Local News

San Antonio ranks lower in list of top five COVID-19 hotspots in the nation, CNBC reports

San Antonio is the only Texas city on the list as of yet

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Visitors wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 pose for photos at the Alamo, which remains closed, in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Visitors wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 pose for photos at the Alamo, which remains closed, in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has moved down just a bit on the list of top five COVID-19 hotspots in the nation, according to CNBC’s tracking of the virus outbreak.

Last month, the media outlet listed San Antonio as the fourth top hotspot for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. However, as of July 1, the city moved further down the list to number five for the fastest virus growth, according to CNBC reporter Meg Tirrell.

Although Austin made the list in the previous report, San Antonio was the only Texas city on the top five list as of yet.

According to CNBC, metro areas in the U.S. that saw the fastest case growth include:

  1. Jacksonville, Florida
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Tampa, Florida
  4. Charleston, South Carolina
  5. San Antonio, Texas

As of Thursday, San Antonio city leaders reported an increase of 374 COVID-19 cases and 1,074 patients in the hospital. Four additional deaths were also reported.

Hospital capacity is filling up quickly and city leaders said if the uptick in hospitalizations continues at the same rate over the next week or so, capacity may be reached in “two weeks or sooner.”

RELATED: Bexar County parks will close ahead of Fourth of July

As the July 4th holiday weekend nears, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also announced city and county parks will be closed to help slow the spread of the virus and keep the public safe.

“We know there will be a lot of people not happy with this, but it’s for their own protection,” Wolff said in a previous report.

For the latest coronavirus updates in San Antonio, follow our coverage here.

