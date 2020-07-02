Parks in San Antonio, Bexar County to close Fourth of July weekend due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – All parks in San Antonio and Bexar County will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All city parks will be closed to the public effective Thursday, July 2, at 11:59 p.m. until Monday, July 6 at 5 a.m.

All county parks and park amenities will be closed to the public effective Friday, July 3 at 9 a.m. until Monday, July 6 at 9 a.m.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in San Antonio, we need the public’s support to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” said Homer Garcia III, director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Temporarily closing public parks this weekend emphasizes the importance of staying home, wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.”

“We know what happened back on Memorial Day,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said, referring to what experts believe sped up the spread. “We want to take the extra precaution of closing the parks. We know there will be a lot of people not happy with this, but it’s for their own protection.”

County park, boat ramps at Medina Lake closed for July 4th weekend

During the Fourth of July weekend, all outdoor activities within city and county parks are prohibited, with the exception of use of trails such as the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail system.

Trails inside county parks will be closed, except the two segments of the city’s Howard Peak Greenway Trail System which passes through Rodriguez Park (Leon Creek Trail) and Comanche/Covington Park (Salado Creek Trail).

Outdoor activities such as running, walking, and cycling are permitted on trails, such as the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail system, as long as the Centers for Disease Control guidance on maintaining six feet of distance from others is followed. In addition, users should warn others of their presence on the trail and step aside for others to pass.

The San Antonio River Authority also announced it will close Confluence Park and several pavilions along Mission Reach

People are advised to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Report city parks violations to 210-207-SAPD.

Report county parks violations to 210-335-6000.