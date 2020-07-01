County park, boat ramps at Medina Lake closed for July 4th weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Medina Lake Park in Bandera County will be closed this Fourth of July weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park, which is operated by the county, will stay closed until Wednesday, July 8, due to the virus, according to officials. The boat ramp at the park will also be closed to the public.

Medina Lake Park is just one of the dozens of recreational areas in Central and South Texas that will not be open during the biggest holiday of the summer due to the virus.

Padre Island National Seashore closed, vehicles prohibited at Nueces County beaches during holiday weekend

As Texas sees an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, officials have taken measures to help stop the spread of the virus, including closing river outfitters.

Along the coast, the Padre Island National Seashore will not be open for visitors and Nueces County will prohibit vehicles on beaches to avoid crowding.

Cameron County, which includes South Padre Island, has also announced all county parks and county beaches will be closed over the weekend.