Cameron County closes county-operated parks and beach accesses

Cameron County, Tx – Cameron County announced Monday that effective at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, all County Parks and County Beach access area will be closed.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered the closure of county parks and beach access areas until 12:01 a.m. on July 13.

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported 2,183 cases in Cameron County as of June 29. Cameron County announced an additional 98 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Neighboring Hidalgo County has reported 3,294 cases of the virus and is among the top 10 affected counties in Texas.

The closure of the parks does not affect parks and beach accesses that are owned and operated privately.

However, Treviño’s order “strongly suggests” that all similar events, public or private, should be canceled or suspended for the same period.

“At this time and based on the best and most up-to-date health and scientific information, I strongly recommend and request that our local business leaders exercise their best judgment with respect to their individual businesses, ventures and events,” Treviño’s letter stated.

The following parks and beach access areas will be closed to the public: