Padre Island National Seashore closed, vehicles prohibited at Nueces County beaches during holiday weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Beaches in the Corpus Christi area may not see throngs of visitors this Fourth of July due to the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Padre Island National Seashore announced Wednesday that it will close beaches and will not allow overnight camping during the holiday weekend.

The national seashore, which park officials say has been “very busy” on weekends, will close at 8 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.

Access to the beaches and camping will not be allowed during those days, according to a news release.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Padre Island National Seashore is our number one priority,” the release stated. “The NPS is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Malaquite Visitor Center, Malaquite Campground and Bird Island Basin Campground are closed until further notice.

On Tuesday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales issued a temporary ban of vehicles on county beaches, including Port Aransas.

Yes, the beach 🌊 will be open this weekend with the bonus of getting your steps 🚶‍♂️ in! All of your favorite beach activities are still allowed but you will need to park and walk. More information to come. Posted by Beach Nation - Visit Port A on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

From 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, cars, trucks and golf carts will not be allowed on beaches, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

People will be able to walk to the beach, and the Bob Hall Pier and RV parks will remain open, according to the report.

Cameron County closes county-operated parks and beach accesses

All beaches within the county limits have a curfew from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until July 11, according to KIII TV.

The Mustang Island State Park, managed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, is open with limitations.