Padre Island National Seashore still ‘very busy’ despite rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Outdoor adventures have become ideal vacations this summer, as families leave their quarantine perimeters and head to wide-open spaces.

But at Padre Island National Seashore — the longest stretch of an undeveloped barrier island in the world — things have become a little crowded.

The park on Saturday said that the beach has been “very busy” with visitors during the summer.

“Every weekend has seemed like it’s Memorial Day weekend all over again,” the national seashore wrote on Instagram.

Beachgoers are having to drive further down the beach than usual to find enough room, the post states.

Visitors are encouraged to head to the beach during weekdays to avoid crowds.

The Padre Island National Seashore does not have a capacity limit and does not take reservations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed to beaches, as well as rivers and lakes, to remain open.

Abbott has paused further reopening efforts due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, and has closed bars, scaled back restaurant dining room capacity to 50% and banned gatherings of 100 people or more, with certain exceptions.