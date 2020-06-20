San Antonio metro area named COVID-19 hotspot, CNBC reports

SAN ANTONIO – A recent report from CNBC has named the San Antonio metropolitan area as one of the top five U.S. hotspots for COVID-19 cases as numbers and hospitalizations rose exponentially in the area over the past week.

According to a tweet from CNBC reporter Meg Tirrell, the San Antonio metro area had some of the fastest COVID-19 case growth in the nation last week.

Austin, Texas, also made the list and was ranked as the fifth hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

Metro areas w fastest case growth in last week:

1. Phoenix

2. Tampa

3. Orlando

4. San Antonio

5. Austin



Largest slowdown:

1. Detroit

2. New Haven

3. Worcester

4. NYC

5. Bridgeport#COVID19

According to CNBC, metro areas in the U.S. that saw the fastest case growth include:

Tirrell said there were about 27,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. this past week.

San Antonio city leaders reported 5,962 total COVID-19 cases and 96 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 412 new cases from Thursday.

Hospital capacity is posing a concern to city leaders as well, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase rapidly. City officials reported Friday that 322 patients are hospitalized, 101 are in the intensive care unit and 50 are on ventilators.

For the latest coronavirus updates in San Antonio, follow our coverage here.

