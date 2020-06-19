Bexar County COVID-19 cases near 6,000

SAN ANTONIO – The total number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County continues to rise rapidly with 5,962 total cases reported Friday.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 412 new cases with four new deaths. The death count is now at 96. Three of the four people who died were Hispanic women. One was in her 60s, another in her 80s and one in her 90s. A white woman in her 70s also died.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise with 322 patients being treated, up from 55 on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 101 are in ICU and 50 are on ventilators. There are 25% of staffed hospital beds and 78% of ventilators still available.

We’ll bring more updates on Saturday.

Read also:

Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 18: ‘A hospital stay is not cheap if you do survive.’ Officials urging young people to follow CDC guidelines to prevent hospital overload

First COVID-19 death reported in Guadalupe County, officials say

Employees test positive for COVID-19 at 6 San Antonio H-E-B stores, store officials say

Teacher associations in Texas say ‘hell no’ to education official’s plans to reopen campuses in fall